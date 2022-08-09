5 things to know this Thursday

Mount Rainier lenticular cloud; Floatplane recovery challenges; Kent agreement ratified; King Co law enforcement guilds presser; Mariners pitcher wine fundraiser.

Example video title will go here for this video

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along.

Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday about what appeared to be smoke coming out of Mount Rainier.

USGS Volcanoes assured people the stratovolcano was not erupting and that a number of volcanologists were onsite installing new equipment and confirmed no abnormal activity. Read more

The NTSB is now requesting help from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in locating a downed floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island last weekend.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) was assisting with the search but called it off because their sonar equipment is ill-suited for the location, an NTSB spokesperson said.

The WDFW's equipment is intended to search in tightly focused areas but the NTSB needs the capability to search over a more expansive zone. Read more

The union representing teachers in Kent approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Kent School District, ending a strike that began Aug. 25.

Classes at most schools are scheduled to begin Sept. 8, two weeks after they were scheduled to start. The first day of kindergarten is expected to be Sept. 13.

The Kent Education Association previously posted on Facebook Wednesday that the union reached a tentative agreement with the district “in the wee hours of the morning.” Read more

Multiple King County law enforcement guilds came together Wednesday for a press conference to emphasize their concerns around what they describe as a "public safety crisis."

Representatives from the Seattle Police Officers Guild, King County Police Officers Guild and King County Corrections Guild spoke to reporters and offered details on the staffing and process issues the state's largest county is experiencing.

Staffing was a concern consistently highlighted by the union representatives. Read more

Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales teamed up with his wife Monica and the Chelan-based Novielle Vineyards to release a new, limited edition wine that will raise money to combat a rare disease.

Wine is something the Gonzales family became passionate about through Monica’s mother, Linda, who always dreamed of getting into the wine business. Linda was diagnosed with a rare condition of the nervous system called Multiple System Atrophy, or MSA. MSA is a rapidly-progressing neurodegenerative disorder that affects the brain.

Linda battled with the lesser-known condition for seven years before succumbing to the effects in 2021. The cause of MSA is unknown, and there’s no treatment or cure. Read more