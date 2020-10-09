5 things you need to know this Thursday

Statewide emergency declared due to wildfires; child dies escaping wildfire; Sumner Grade Fires; Snohomish contact tracing; Dad and daughter feed frontline workers

WASHINGTON — Inslee declares statewide emergency due to wildfires

Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a statewide emergency due to the ongoing wildfires burning across the state. He is also planning to sign a proclamation that will allow families who have lost their homes because of wildfires to get cash assistance.

Helicopters from the Washington National Guard have already been working with firefighters on the ground to contain the Sumner Grade Fire.

A one-year-old child has died and his parents have third-degree burns after trying to escape the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County on Wednesday.

The Cold Springs Fire is burning approximately 163,000 acres near Omak as of Wednesday morning. The fire sparked on Sunday night and is 0% contained.

Gov. Jay Inslee said the Bonney Lake Fire and others across the state are some of the most "catastrophic" in state history.

The Sumner Grade Fire destroyed four homes in the Bonney Lake-Sumner area Tuesday night.

Evacuation orders remain in place for hundreds of residents who live near the fire, which is still burning on both sides of SR 410 near Bonney Lake.

Investigators said the fire has grown to 800 acres.

Cases of coronavirus are down in Snohomish County, but health experts are still working on contact tracing to quell the spread even further.

However, a portion of people who tested positive are not answering their phones for contact tracers. The county says 20% of positive people have not responded.

County health officials think people assume it's a scam because the call comes from an unidentified number.

A father and daughter both battling cancer started a movement with the goal of supporting local restaurants and thanking the frontline medical workers directly involved in patient care.

As of today, there have 7,000 meals served.

Also see: Seattle local forecast