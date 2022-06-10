5 things to know Thursday

Floatplane recovered; Officials urge people to carry Narcan; Health system cyberattack; Flood plan; Mariners postseason scheduled.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are examining the floatplane wreckage recovered from the waters off Whidbey Island following the deadly crash in early September.

Ten people were killed in the crash, including nine adults and one child.

Island County Emergency Management said six bodies have been recovered from the crash, with five of them positively identified. One of the bodies recovered has not yet been identified.

Officials said determining the probable cause for the accident could take between 12-24 months. Read more

With opioid-related overdose deaths on the rise, Seattle and King County officials are urging people to get trained on and carry Narcan. The Seattle Public Library is planning training for staff who volunteer.

One box has the potential to save a life.

"It's just one push, one dose," said Claudia Heiden, who keeps Narcan in her car. "You never know when there's going to be an overdose." Read more

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack.

Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County.

Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as a result, hospital officials said some appointments at St. Joseph Medical Center have had to be rescheduled, which has created concern for many patients and their families. Read more

The King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks is currently taking input as it works to produce a comprehensive flood management plan.

This will be the first flood plan in around a decade and will identify flood risks, examine how flooding impacts communities and lay out how to manage flood hazards for residents, businesses and roads moving forward.

Flood Management Plan Project Manager Jason Wilkinson said the county will aim to center the plan on equity and community engagement throughout the planning process. Read more

The schedule for the Seattle Mariners' first playoff series in 21 years officially has been set.

All three games of the series will be held in Toronto at Rogers Centre as part of MLB's new playoff format for the 2022 season.