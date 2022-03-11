5 things to know Thursday

Flood Watch; Smoke and wine; Seattle Children's case; Police disappointed by judge's decision; New Gold Star memorial.

A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week.

The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings a big surge of moisture into western Washington Thursday afternoon throughout Friday, bringing the potential of heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated areas of flooding.

This will be followed by additional weather events that will bring colder air, stronger winds and the potential for snow to some elevations lower than the mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for parts of King and Snohomish counties from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. Read more

As waves of wildfire smoke travel over vineyards, compounds can impact the grapes and vines. In some cases, wildfire smoke can turn the taste of wine into one of ash.

Washington State University (WSU) researchers are working to understand exactly how that process works and what can be done to limit or prevent it.

Tom Collins, an assistant professor at WSU specializing in grape and wine chemistry research, came to academia after a career in the business of winemaking. He learned firsthand the impact wildfire smoke could have on grapes and worked on research in the business world. Now, he's collaborating with teams at WSU and in Oregon and California. Read more

A King County jury heard opening statements in a trial to determine if Seattle Children’s hospital bears responsibility for a mold infection that led to complications for a 2-year-old patient.

It’s the first case to go to trial from a rash of Aspergillus mold infections that forced the hospital to shut down and scrub its operating rooms twice in 2019. Read more

The Des Moines Police Department and the King County Prosecutor's Office condemned a judge's decision Tuesday to release four suspects in an armed carjacking, against the prosecutors' objection.

Five total suspects allegedly robbed two men at gunpoint on the evening of Oct. 29, stealing one victim's valuables and the other's vehicle. After flagging down an officer, the stolen vehicle was located a short time later after the situation was broadcast to nearby law enforcement.

The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but four out of the five were apprehended by officers. Read more

A new memorial for Gold Star moms and families has been unveiled at Lynnwood's Veterans Park.

Jane Hughes prepared yellow roses to be handed out to families of military veterans, on a crisp November afternoon.

"Yellow is for when they come home," she said, somberly.

Sometimes our veterans come home from war, and sometimes they don't. In Hughes' case, her daughter Danielle did, but the war never left her. Read more