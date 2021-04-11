5 things you need to know this Thursday

Kids wait for COVID-19 vaccine; Seattle's political shift; Puyallup homelessness rise; Pay-per-view autopsy update; Holiday labor shortage impacts Edmonds business.

Moderate and pro-business interests signaled victory on Wednesday, after what appears to be a sharp shift by the Seattle electorate.

Bruce Harrell is the mayor-elect, with a nearly 30-point gap between him and challenger and current City Council President Lorena Gonzalez. The latter was a proponent of cutting the police budget by half in the summer of 2020 and is considered the more progressive of the two.

Harrell ran on restoring public safety and eliminating public homelessness, key parts of his platform and reiterated Tuesday night.

Less than 24 hours after getting federal approval, UW Medicine administered the first COVID-19 shots to children 5 to 11 years old.

The healthcare provider says, to date, more than 9,300 people are on a waitlist to have their children vaccinated.

U.S. health officials approved the Pfizer vaccine for the youngest age group to date Tuesday. A recommendation from CDC advisers was followed by a greenlight from the director of the CDC. In anticipation, UW medicine announced it has 5,700 child-size doses in cold storage at Harborview. The vaccine for younger children is one-third the dose given to older children and adults and administered with smaller needles.

The pandemic has had a massive impact on all aspects of life. For some, it’s forced them out of their homes and onto city streets. It's an issue that’s long been a big city problem but now it’s being felt on the streets of downtown Puyallup.

"I feel pretty safe here, up until recently when there's just a lot more homelessness," explained Yvette Roberge, a server at Charlie's Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Puyallup. "Even our employer has noticed so, at night, we have to park our cars closer to the door."

“Where’s the body?”

That’s the question a Louisiana widow asked after she learned her husband’s body was publicly autopsied at an event in Portland, Oregon last month.

Elsie Saunders, 92, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana learned of the event from a KING 5 investigation that went undercover at the cadaver class in a Marriott hotel ballroom on Oct. 17. Elsie thought her husband David Saunders' body had been donated to science, but it ended up being dissected in front of a live, paying audience.

The labor shortage and other aggravating factors are hitting at the worst possible time for small businesses that are counting on the holiday shopping season to offset losses during the pandemic.

Erin Comstock, owner of Comstock Jewelers in Edmonds, has been trying to fill two full-time positions for more than 6 months. She's willing to raise pay to $17 an hour, but still no takers. Right now, her daughter is working the floor and the family business is very much just that.

According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses,

51 percent of small businesses are currently unable to fill job openings. Another 42 percent of them have had to raise their pay. The overwhelming majority, 92 percent, still couldn't find qualified applicants.

