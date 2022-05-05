5 things to know this Thursday

Cruise COVID outbreak; FEMA earthquake exercise; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit; Snohomish County waste closures; Sounders Concacaf Champions League final.

Passengers on a Carnival Cruise Ship that docked Tuesday in Seattle say more than 100 people aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19 and that the ship was overwhelmed.

Multiple people said they were moved into hotels across the Seattle area to quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Carnival Cruise Line would not confirm how many people tested positive on the ship but said there were a number of positive cases.

"As soon as I got diagnosed with COVID, I did not feel safe," said Darren Sieferston, a passenger on the cruise from Miami to Seattle. Read more

First responders preparing for a massive earthquake planned on repeating the 2016 Cascadia Rising exercise, complete with troop and machinery movements.

However, COVID-19 outbreaks in the fall caused the Federal Emergency Management Agency to downscale those plans for 2022.

So, instead of helicopters and dispatchers, a group of 200 emergency officials, with another 500 online, participated in an exercise at Camp Murray with an oversized map of the Pacific Northwest. Read more

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched on the country's infrastructure and future projects in western Washington during her first trip to the South Sound on Wednesday.

Pelosi's visit, hosted by U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, highlighted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at University Place's Chambers Creek Regional Park, the site of a future project.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021, funds infrastructure-related projects including highways, transit projects, ferries and terminals, bridges and more. Read more

Steaming, rotting mounds of garbage, one of them at least 45-feet high, fill the Everett transfer station.

The situation is so bad that even 30-year solid waste veteran Dave Schonhard said he's never seen anything like it.

The facility near Paine Field processes half of the garbage in Snohomish County. One massive pile has been building since the first of the year. It currently contains nearly 7.4 million pounds of trash. Read more

Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a deflected shot late in the first half, added a second goal off a perfect counterattack in the 80th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Pumas 3-0 on Wednesday night to win the CONCACAF Champions League title.

The Sounders became the first team from Major League Soccer to claim the championship of club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean since the current format was adopted in 2008. Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the final and the first to finish the task.

Nicolas Lodeiro added a final punctuation in the 88th minute with his third goal of the final after he scored both Seattle goals on penalty kicks in the first leg last week in Mexico City when the sides played to a 2-2 draw. The title earned Seattle a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup and added to an already filled trophy case that includes U.S. Open Cup titles, a MLS Supporters' Shield and two MLS Cup titles. Read more