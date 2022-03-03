5 things to know this Thursday

Inside the for-profit body donation industry; Seattle public schools mask mandate; Kokanee salmon conservation; Senate welcomes Ukrainian consul; NBA to Seattle?

There’s a room inside the building that houses Research for Life that might seem straight from a horror movie.

The “procurement room,” stocked with mallets, chisels, autopsy tables and bones saws, is where specially trained technicians dissect human bodies, following instructions on a “cut sheet.”

Research for Life owner Garland Shreves understands that it is a hard concept for the general public to accept. But it’s vitally important. Read more

Washington state is lifting its mask mandate at 11:59 on March 11. That's when masks will no longer be required indoors. However, individual businesses and local governments can make their own policies.

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) said until further notice, mask requirements will continue. The district's policy states that anyone at an SPS building, indoors or outdoors, must wear a mask. That is a relief for district employee Kate Schueler.

"We have a lot of students who live in multi-generational families. They may live with immunocompromised folks," said Schueler. Read more

On Wednesday, King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks, the Snoqualmie Tribe, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and nonprofit Long Live the Kings welcomed a small airplane to the King County International Airport, carrying the offspring of Kokanee salmon that biologists flew to an Orcas Island hatchery two years ago.

"That provides protection from the elements that might be in Lake Sammamish like high temperatures, low dissolved oxygen, predators, and disease," said Lucas Hall with Long Live the Kings, a nonprofit based in Seattle that works to restore wild salmon and steelhead and protects sustainable fisheries in the Pacific Northwest. Read more

Washington state senators unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday “recognizing and supporting” the people of Ukraine.

While the resolution does not approve any funding or change any state policies, those with ties to Ukraine said it was an important gesture.

”It’s like a stream of light in the dark, dark night. And it’s another reminder for people of Ukraine we are together in this fight,” said Valeriy Goloborodko, Honorary Consul of Ukraine for Washington state and Oregon. Read more

The NBA is not returning to Seattle tomorrow or next week. But, the lines of communication remain as active and open as they have been in years.

They closed nearly 14 years ago when the league voted to allow the SuperSonics to bolt for the Oklahoma plains.

A financial settlement between the then-mayor and the ownership group on July 2, 2008, was the final straw, allowing the team to move and be rechristened under another name. Read more