5 things you need to know this Thursday

US-Canada border closure; Seattle's RV debate; Washington vaccine incentives; WSU fraternity death charges; Wildfire preparedness.

How likely is it that the US-Canada border will reopen in some capacity on June 22?

"We have to get Ottawa and Washington DC to get a collaborative plan to reopen the border," said Mark Morrison, who heads the Seattle-based Pacific Northwest Economic Region, a bi-national non-partisan group of business and elected leaders in five states, three provinces, and two Canadian territories.

Morrison co-wrote an open letter this week encouraging elected leaders on both sides to reopen the border. Read more

The debate on whether to allow people to live in parked RVs in Seattle is flaring up again now that Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle city council are planning to use federal COVID relief dollars to tackle homelessness.

The plan, which involves millions in new aid, has a provision that includes creating 25 RV spots somewhere around the city. The plan was crafted by Councilmembers Lorena Gonzalez and Teresa Mosqueda in conjunction with Durkan. However, the details are sketchy and the RV lot concept has failed in past years.

In the past, few of the derelict RV owners have declined to use the lots, citing city restrictions on drugs or alcohol, as one example. Read more

Gov. Jay Inslee will announce new vaccine incentives for Washington residents on Thursday alongside Washington State Lottery Director Marcus Glasper, according to a spokesperson for the governor's office.

Several states introduced lotteries for vaccinated residents intended to boost vaccination rates.

Ohio was the first state to introduce a $1 million jackpot, alongside scholarships and other cash prizes for vaccinated individuals. Ohio health officials found there was an increase in vaccinations in Ohio residents 16 years of age and older after the lottery was announced. Read more

The Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's office announced on Wednesday that it is filing criminal charges against 15 current or former members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Washington State University following a 2019 pledge event.

The charges are related to the Pullman Police Department's investigation into the death of 19-year-old WSU freshman Samuel Martinez. Martinez, who was from Bellevue, died of “acute alcohol intoxication," otherwise known as alcohol poisoning, on Nov. 12, 2019, after attending the fraternity event. The Whitman County Coroner ruled that the manner of his death was accidental.

The men are charged with supplying liquor to one or more pledges at the fraternity event that was part of an initiation process, according to a press release from Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney Denis P. Tracy's office. Furnishing liquor to minors is a gross misdemeanor in Washington state punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine, Tracy's office said. Read more

Western Washington fire officials and lawmakers are urging residents to get prepared ahead of wildfire season.

Washington Representatives Kim Schrier and Marilyn Strickland hosted a press conference Wednesday with Pierce County fire officials who emphasized the importance of creating a "defensible space" around homes ahead of a projected warm and dry summer.

Fire season is forecasted to be "normal" in western Washington according to the National Interagency Fire Center. However, Washington State Forester George Geissler said the definition of a "normal" western Washington wildfire season is not what it used to be. Read more

