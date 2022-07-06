5 things to know this Thursday

Charleena Lyles inquest; Tacoma teen killed; Monkeypox in Washington; Ferry route changes; Bellevue's Main Street Bridge.

An inquest jury found two Seattle officers were justified in their use of deadly force against Charleena Lyles in 2017.

The jury released its findings on July 6, following days of proceedings. King County requires an inquest jury to be convened for every death caused by law enforcement.

The six jurors determined that at least one of the officers did not comply with department policy when it comes to the use of weapons such as Tasers. Neither officer was carrying one at the time of the shooting. However, the jury found a Taser would not have been an appropriate use of force for the situation.

On June 18, 2017, Charleena Lyles called 911 asking for help at her north Seattle apartment. There was a caution alert attached to her name due to a previous incident where she threatened law enforcement. Read more

Police said a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood around noon Wednesday.

The Tacoma Police Department said juveniles were inside a car in the area of 19th and MLK Jr Way when they were shot at. Police said the victims drove the car to the 1900 block of South Ainsworth and called for medical help, but a teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The recent spate of violence has been a recurring issue in Tacoma. Five people were shot over the weekend, and Tacoma had two mass shootings in a 24-hour span in late June.

Tacoma's homicide rate has been more than twice as high as last year’s rate at the same point in the year. Read more

King County health officials warned Wednesday that local transmission of the monkeypox virus, first confirmed in the county in May, is "likely."

Public Health – Seattle & King County said in a release that recent cases of monkeypox were identified in residents who did not travel during the time they would have been exposed to the virus, suggesting the virus was transmitted locally.

Health officials have identified nine monkeypox cases in King County as of July 6. King County's first monkeypox case was confirmed on May 23 after a man who recently traveled internationally to a country with virus cases reported feeling ill. Read more

Starting Wednesday, Washington State Ferries (WSF) said most of its routes will operate on alternate schedules due to a mounting staff shortage that has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic.

WSF said in a public bulletin the changes will lead to "more predictable and reliable service systemwide" for customers. The agency said it plans to notify people when full service can temporarily be restored to a particular route. Read more

A new state agency was mandated to start investigating police use of deadly force cases on July 1, but it appears it actually won’t be ready to handle those investigations for months.

“It’s just a lot to get done. Standing up an office from nothing is incredibly difficult,” said Roger Rogoff, appointed last month by Gov. Jay Inslee to head up the state’s newest agency, the Office of Independent Investigations.

Under current law, when a police officer in the state uses deadly force, detectives from surrounding agencies, typically from the same county, investigate the incident and refer the case to county prosecutors for charging decisions.

Under the state law passed last year, the newly formed agency - and its up to 80 civilian employees - has the authority to conduct investigations of deadly force use by police officers. Those investigations from the state will be the ones presented to county prosecutors. Read more

