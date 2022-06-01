5 things to know this Thursday

Jan. 6 Capitol riot one-year later; 5.5 million at-home tests allocated; More snow possible; Avalanch danger; Hummingbird winter survival guide

On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of angry supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 Electoral College results and Joe Biden's victory.

Rioters scaled the walls of the Capitol building and stormed the Senate chambers, forcing lawmakers to shelter in place and be rushed from the building.

More than 700 people have since been charged with federal crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, including at least nine people with ties to Washington state.

Take a look at the nine people charged in relation to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol who have ties to Washington state. Read more

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state is opening a new high-capacity vaccination site and plans to distribute more than 5 million at-home tests as the omicron variant surges statewide.

Inslee highlighted Wednesday key parts of the state’s updated COVID-19 response including expanded testing, mass vaccination efforts and resources for residents to get free face masks. Read more

A strong warm front brought increasing rain and snow into western Washington Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The warming temperatures changed precipitation from snow to rain for most of the Puget Sound region by Thursday morning. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported it was still snowing in some areas north of Arlington at 4 a.m.

Heavy snow in the mountains overnight caused Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes to close due to hazardous driving conditions. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Washington Cascades until at least noon Thursday.

The NWS issued a Flood Watch for several Washington counties due to melting snow and rain. Read more

If you're wondering why Snoqualmie, Stevens and other passes across the Cascade mountains frequently close during bad snowstorms, look no further than the cliffs to either side of the roads.

A major reason the passes are closed is to allow specialized crews to remove the avalanche hazard by bringing down accumulated snow in a controlled fashion.

The war to keep our highways open across the Cascade passes, including Stevens, have involved military equipment. Read more

Many western Washington residents may have seen one or two Anna’s Hummingbirds, a species of hummingbird, out and about searching for feeders amid the recent cold snap that brought temperatures well below freezing.

That’s because during the winter months hummingbird feeders are their primary food source, according to Suzanne West of Sarvey Wildlife. Here's how you can help. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.