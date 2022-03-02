5 things to know this Thursday

Downward COVID-19 case trend; Seattle businesses turn to private security; King County hotel purchase; Tacoma arson suspect charged; President Xi Jinping letters.

Washington state health officials exuded optimism during the latest briefing as data continues to show a clear downward turn in the number of COVID-19 cases across western Washington.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said during Wednesday's Department of Health briefing he thinks we are seeing a “downward incidence” of cases in the omicron variant wave.

The data shows that in the last month or so, the state’s seven-day average of positive cases has gone from its peak of about 18,800 cases on Jan. 14 to nearly 2,000 fewer cases just four days later on Jan. 18. Read more

Frustrated shop owners in Seattle say the cost of doing business downtown keeps climbing, and they point to concerns about safety as a major reason why.

The Downtown Seattle Association says $564,000 was spent in the 2020/21 fiscal year, with most of that money from businesses going to private security firms. Read more

King County is considering purchasing the La Quinta Inn in Kirkland as the next property in its Health Through Housing initiative, a move for which the city signaled its support Tuesday evening in a Facebook post.

The Health Through Housing program was announced in 2020 and is a strategy developed by Executive Dow Constantine’s office to rapidly acquire permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness throughout the county.

The program allocates funds to purchasing hotels and apartment buildings in order to provide stable housing to homeless individuals as well as wraparound services. Read more

The 42-year-old woman suspected of starting a series of fires in the north Tacoma area was charged Wednesday.

Sarah Jane Ramey faces eight counts of first-degree arson, along with several other charges. Her bail was increased to $5 million.

Ramey is also accused of first-degree attempted arson, residential burglary, identity theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to probable cause documents. Read more

It seems as if Tacoma and Steilacoom's mayors have a new pen pal: Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Wednesday, both mayors acknowledged they sent a friendly letter to the Chinese leader to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the start of the Olympic Games in Beijing. It is the kind of thing that elected leaders often do, without any sort of expectation for a response.

However, Tacoma's Mayor Victoria Woodards and Steilacoom Mayor Dick Muri both said they were surprised to get something in the mail in return. Read more

Also see: Western Washington forecast