5 things to know Thursday

Opening statements in Troyer trial; Weather Advisory extended; Vigil for murdered students; Joe Kent filing for recount; More ski resorts opening.

SEATTLE — Ed Troyer criminal trial begins

Opening statements in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer were given Wednesday.

During opening statements, Assistant Attorney General Barbara A. Serrano said the evidence clearly shows Troyer made false claims to police that night, and that although Sedrick Altheimer was used to being questioned due to his job as a newspaper carrier, that night was much different.

Meanwhile, Troyer’s attorney, Anne Bremner, disputed the state’s claims, stating that it was just a misunderstanding between Troyer and Altheimer.

Bremner went on to allege that Altheimer yelled “I’ll take you out” to Troyer, alleging that Troyer interpreted the statement as a death threat. Read more

Lowland areas of western Washington could see up to 3 inches of snow accumulate through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory throughout the region. It is in effect until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Read more

The anticipated winter weather resulted in school delays throughout the region.

The University of Idaho held a vigil Wednesday night for four students who were murdered in a nearby off-campus home earlier in November.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were all found stabbed to death by a fixed-blade knife in a home on King Road on Sunday, Nov. 13. The three women lived in the house, while the parents of Chapin said that he was staying over that night with Kernodle, who was his girlfriend.

Stacy Chapin expressed her condolences to the other families impacted and spoke about how the University of Idaho felt like the right fit for Ethan and his siblings, who are triplets, to begin the next phase of their lives.

She went on to say that she and the rest of Ethan's family are now turning their attention toward sharing his legacy and talking about the impact he made in his short 20 years.

She said her main message was to urge all present to spend time with their loved ones.

"We are eternally grateful that we spent so much time with him," Stacy Chapin said. "Make sure that you spend as much time as possible with those people, because time is precious, and it's something you can't get back." Read more

Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent said he'll soon be filing for a recount in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District after announcing last week that he would begin fundraising for the possibility.

Several organizations projected that Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez would win the seat nearly two weeks ago.

Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent by 2,629 votes, or a margin of 0.84%. The process of counting and "curing" ballots ended Tuesday, and certified numbers have been sent to the Washington Secretary of State's office. Read more

Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass plan to open for at least limited operations on Dec. 2.

The announcements follow the opening of Crystal Mountain, Mission Ridge and Mount Baker in November.

Stevens Pass' opening is weather dependent.

Snoqualmie is expected to open for limited operations for Summit and Ikon pass holders, with lift ticket access beginning Dec. 3.

White Pass is expected to open Dec. 2. Read more