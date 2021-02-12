5 things to know this Thursday

Lummi Nation invasive crabs; Sawant recall latest; Seattle Police Department discipline audit; Transit mask mandate; Unclaimed lottery prizes expire soon.

The Lummi Indian Business Council passed a resolution declaring a disaster after more than 70,000 European green crabs were captured and removed from the Lummi Sea Pond in recent months. The disaster was declared on Nov. 23.

The Tribe cultivates shellfish and juvenile salmon in the 750-acre sea pond surrounded by the most productive natural shellfish beds on the reservation.

The crabs, which are an invasive species, threaten hatchery operations, Tribal shellfish harvests and may have larger impacts if the infestation spreads. Read more

An elections official confirmed early returns in the special election recall Kshama Sawant are significant and running higher for the district than the November general election. Voter turnout is projected at 50%.

However, it is tough to read the tea leaves, as the likely early voters are coming from precincts deemed to be more moderate, and/or voted against Sawant in the 2019 election.

Kendall LeVan Hodson, chief of staff at the King County Elections Office, pointed out that District 3 voters tend to vote late, and that will likely be the case here, especially with Sawant supporters canvassing for ballots the way they are. Read more

There are gaps within the Seattle Police Department's disciplinary system that diminish transparency and fairness for community members affected by police misconduct, a new audit found.

Though the City of Seattle Office of Inspector General didn't observe circumstances typically thought to be most harmful to public trust, there are gaps in the system that impact timeliness, fairness, consistency, and transparency of officer discipline, according to the audit.

The Office of Inspector General found a "significant number" of disciplinary actions were not documented in personnel folders, potentially impacting records requests and employment checks. Read more

The U.S. mandate for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses as well as airports and train stations will be extended until mid-March, according to reports by Reuters and the New York Times.

An announcement is expected Thursday, which is also when President Joe Biden is expected to announce tighter COVID-19 testing rules for travelers entering the country, the reports said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it was working toward requiring that all air travelers to the U.S. be tested for COVID-19 within a day before boarding their flight. Read more

Washington’s Lottery is asking everyone who bought Hit 5 tickets in Mountlake Terrace to double-check them since a $795,000 prize set to expire on Dec. 8 is still unclaimed.

In a release Tuesday, the state lottery department said there is currently a total of 23 prizes totaling $2,115,000 that are still unclaimed and expiring in the coming months.

Among the unclaimed prizes is a $1 million Powerball jackpot. Read more

