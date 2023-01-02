5 things to know Thursday

Dogs rescued from fire; Indigenous representation; Limiting right on red; Car insurance premiums; Beth's Café reopens.

SEATTLE — Crews rescue dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare facility

A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon.

The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE.

Seattle Fire said all seven workers are accounted for. One employee was evaluated on scene and was stable.

The facility had more than 100 dogs inside at the time the fire broke out, Seattle Fire said. Just afternoon noon, firefighters had completed a primary and secondary search and said the facility was clear.

The Indigenous population in Washington state is expected to grow by nearly 12% in the next 10 years.

But last year in the state Legislature there was just one Native lawmaker.

This year, change is coming.

The proposal to limit when people can turn right on a red light has the full endorsement of Krystal Monteros.

“It would make it a lot safer for me to cross the street,” said Monteros.

Born with spina bifida, Monteros has been in a wheelchair all her life. She lost vision in her right eye in a domestic violence incident.

She said she has had countless close calls in intersections when drivers turning right on red lights don’t see her crossing the street in her wheelchair.

House Bill 5514 would prohibit right turns at red lights in intersections within 1,000 feet of a school, hospital, park, library, or senior center.

Car insurance rates are expected to increase this year in Washington state and across the country. The state’s Office of the Insurance Commissioner said this is because companies are having to pay more on claims.

“As we see auto repair costs and damage claims go up, therefore, the insurance companies are going to have to modify their rates,” said David Forte, a senior policy analyst with the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Forte said there are multiple reasons rates are expected to increase in 2023. Used cars are now more expensive, which causes insurance companies to pay more when they are totaled. New cars also raise rates because many are more technically complex and take more time and money to fix. Also, supply chain issues are making it take more time and money to fix a car.

A popular Seattle diner reopened Wednesday after being closed for more than a year.

Beth's Café along Aurora Avenue near Green Lake announced the reopening on Facebook.

"Thank you for all the love and support, we hope to see you soon!!" the post concludes.