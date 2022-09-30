5 things to know this weekend

Mariners to the playoffs; Minimum wage increase; Humpback/orca clash; Burien doctor's license suspended; Body broker convicted of dumping human remains.

SEATTLE — Mariners clinch first playoff berth in 21 years

The Seattle Mariners have officially clinched their first postseason playoff berth in more than two decades.

The Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1 Friday night in the first of a three-game home series to drop the team’s magic number to zero and guarantee the M’s a spot in the Wild Card series.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning for the 2022 postseason games, including tickets for the American League (AL) Wild Card, American League Division Series (ALDS) and American League Championship Series (ALCS) home games.

Tickets for the ALDS and some of the Wild Card and ALCS games sold out within minutes, the Mariners said. Read more

The minimum wage in Washington state will jump up to $15.74 in January, an $1.25 increase from its current level.

State law ties Washington's minimum wage to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) calculates the minimum wage by comparing the Consumer Price Index for August, year over year.

The 8.66% rise for 2023 is tied to the cost of common goods, such as housing, food, and medical care, L&I said. Read more

Whale watchers witnessed a rare clash between a large group of Bigg’s orcas, also known as transient orcas, and two humpback whales this week, according to the Pacific Whale Watch Association.

The incident began mid-morning on Sept. 29 in the Juan de Fuca Strait. Witnesses say the whales interacted for a few hours before they slipped out of sight.

Encounters between humpbacks and Bigg’s orcas are rare, essentially because Bigg’s orcas are predators to humpback calves. In some cases, though, humpbacks have fought back against orcas attempting to hunt calves or other prey. Read more

The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing.

Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by the WMC in August 2021 for violating several state laws including the inappropriate use of anesthesia, prescribing high doses of opioids, benzodiazepines and muscle relaxers without justification, and failing to properly monitor patients after surgeries.

One of her cases in 2019 led to the death of 54-year-old Shannon Etter of West Seattle. Investigators wrote Brecht caused “severe harm or death to a human patient.” Read more

A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert.

Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.

Mitchell ran a company in Seattle called FutureGenex, which solicited donated bodies that the company sold to medical education and research firms. Mitchell closed the company in September 2020 and moved to Arizona. Read more