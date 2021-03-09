5 things to know this weekend

Labor Day ferry sickout; Mitigating travel risk; Washington state fair opens; University of Washington football begins; Snohomish County body cams.

Washington travelers hoping to catch a ferry on Labor Day are asked to prepare for delays and route closures ahead of an anticipated ferry worker sickout on Monday.

Sickouts are expected on all ferry routes by ferry workers who are opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate requiring state employees, health care employees and K-12 employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

Sources tell KING 5 News sickouts are possible on Monday, Sept. 6, Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 11. A widespread ferry protest could temporarily sink a system already treading water. The ferries are already short-staffed, and there is a global shortage of maritime workers. Read more

Washington State health officials are asking people planning to travel for Labor Day weekend to rethink plans, whether vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, expressing concern for holiday travel amid the pandemic.

"Anytime you have holidays and you still have a pandemic that's raging and people want to enjoy themselves, rightfully so. We just want to make sure people are doing it with the mindset that we are still in the pandemic," said Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.

Officials said while COVID-19 cases are starting to plateau, it's between 10-14 days after a big travel weekend that we see the impact on hospitals, which are nearing full capacity for the first time ever. Read more

Crowds showed up to the first day of the Washington State Fair on Friday, masks and all.

Fairgoers are required to wear masks indoors and outdoors, according to organizers. Without a mask mandate, the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department would not have allowed the event to move forward.

Security officers will ask people who don't have masks on to comply with the mandate or leave the premises. Puyallup Police Deputy Chief Dave McDonald said his officers spoke with some guests about the mask mandate, but said there were no issues. Read more

For the first time in 645 days, fans will be allowed back in Husky Stadium. Fans haven't filled the seats since the Apple Cup in 2019.

But when the University of Washington's football team squares off against Montana Saturday, it will feel a bit different.

The university says masks will be required in all interior spaces, and are strongly suggested for fans in outdoor areas, too. UW said it will comply with King County's outdoor mask mandate, which goes into effect Tuesday, at future events. New rules about re-entering the stadium and sales on beer and wine will also take effect. Read more

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday some deputies would begin wearing and testing body cameras.

“I am a strong supporter and advocate for body-worn cameras for our deputies,” said Sheriff Adam Fortney. “Body cams will provide additional transparency, help build community trust, and will also provide an extra layer of protection for the men and women who are working patrol and serving our community each day.”

Twelve body cameras will be worn by deputies during an initial test program. The sheriff’s office said three different vendors will provide four cameras each. The cameras will be worn during a six-week test program by deputies in the violent offender task force, patrol division and the motors unit. Read more

