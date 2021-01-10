5 things to know this weekend

New Link light rail stations; Mariners lose to A's; Seattle homeless housing; Alaska Airlines requiring employee vaccinations; Leavenworth Oktoberfest changes.

Saturday marks a major milestone for transit in Seattle as the Northgate Link Extension of the light rail system opens up.

Three new stations in the University District, Roosevelt, and the Northgate neighborhoods will allow people to get downtown in less than 15 minutes.

Trains will run every eight minutes at peak hours and people can expect to get from Northgate to Sea-Tac Airport in 45 minutes. Read more

The Seattle Mariners played in front of a sold-out crowd Friday at T-Mobile Park as the team battles for a spot in the postseason.

The Los Angeles Angels beat the M's 2-1 in Seattle Friday night. Seattle is now a game behind in the wild card race.

Going into Friday night's game, the M's were tied with the Boston Red Sox for the second wild card spot in the American League. Then Boston beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Friday. Read more

The Seattle City Council’s Budget Committee heard presentations Thursday on the outlook for the city’s response to the homeless crisis, which continues to be an issue despite being declared an emergency more than five years ago.

One presentation, delivered by the budget committee analysts, focused on how the city’s housing capacity for those experiencing homelessness and how it is already projected to improve over the next two years.

According to those projections, the city will add a total of 2,023 housing units for homeless residents by the end of 2023. This is an increase of nearly 50% compared to the end of 2019. Read more

Alaska Air Group has told its 22,000 employees they will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

In an email to all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employees, the Seattle-based company said employees will now be required to be fully vaccinated or approved for a reasonable accommodation.

Officials said the new policy would be in accordance with the White House executive order that requires all federal contractors to have their workers vaccinated. Read more

City leaders in Leavenworth say the annual Oktoberfest has outgrown the small town and they want to reimagine the festival for next year to make it more family friendly.

Due to COVID-19 protocols and supply chain issues, this year's Oktoberfest is already more subdued with no beer garden or live music. Now, the city has decided to not renew the organizer's contract for 2022.

The city's mayor said they want to make it more of an autumn fair that's more spread out and without a beer garden. "There will still be beer. It just won't be the only focus. It will not be a drunkfest," said Mayor Carl Florea. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.