5 things to know this weekend

Seafair: What to know; Seattle monkeypox vaccine clinic; Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe tsunami tower; Providence nurse asks for hazard pay; Meet the Blue Angels team.

Example video title will go here for this video

The 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival is officially underway. From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.

Seafair Weekend Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The iconic Pacific Northwest festival is set on 1.5 miles of shoreline along Lake Washington in Genesee Park and is the largest boat and air show rolled into one. Read more

There is a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine in Washington state.

Public Health – Seattle & King County says some doses will be available on Saturday at Seattle Central College, but there are restrictions on who can receive the vaccine.

Only those who are at the highest risk of exposure will be eligible to receive the vaccine during Saturday’s free event, according to Public Health. Read more

A new, first-of-its-kind freestanding vertical evacuation tower in Tokeland aims to save hundreds of lives in the case of a tsunami.

The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, alongside partners from the Washington State Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation team, advisors from the University of Washington, FEMA, and other agencies, unveiled the tower on Friday.

Decades ago, the tribe's concerns about the threat of a tsunami caused it to identify nearby high ground - but it wanted to do more. By 2017, the Tribe decided it wanted a tower modeled similar to those used in Japan. Read more

Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients.

The nurses are feeling it, too.

"It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."

Heidi is a nurse in Providence Everett's ER. Read more

The Blue Angels return to Seafair this weekend and they brought some new birds with them.

The new Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet jets are bigger, faster and louder than the previous jets they flew for more than 30 years.

For the first time since 2019, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels squadron will perform over Seattle and Blue Angel #6 pilot Julius Bratton says they look to impress. Read more