5 things to know this weekend

Person threw rocks on I-90; King County gun violence; Nurses approve strike; Alaska Airlines uniforms; Amputee to run marathon.

A person was captured on video throwing rocks or large objects at passing vehicles on Interstate 90 in Seattle Friday morning.

Video shows the person run onto the interstate, pick up a large object and throw it into a lane of traffic as cars were driving towards them. The person then ran back to the side of I-90. Minutes later, the video shows the person picking up and throwing what appears to be large rocks at vehicles in the same area of I-90.

The person ran from the area as Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to the scene. All lanes of westbound I-90 near Rainier Avenue were closed for several minutes while troopers chased the suspect, but the suspect got away. Read more

King County is on track to set another deadly record for gun violence this year.

According to data from the county, Black, Latinx and Indigenous people were disproportionately impacted as victims, bystanders, and perpetrators.

In the first quarter of 2021, there were 253 shots fired incidents, which is a 25% increase compared to a four-year average of the same time period from 2017 to 2020. Read more

Everett's Providence Medical Center was the nation's epicenter for the first COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, 17 months later, nurses say they're prepared to strike. They say they're prepared to walk out over a contract that's unfair to nurses who have sacrificed so much.

According to union leaders, Providence's contract offer pays a "below market wage" and aims to take away sick leave from nurses. Read more

The Washington branch of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling on Alaska Airlines to stop enforcing uniform policies that require flight attendants to adhere to "rigid" male and female dress and grooming standards.

The ACLU sent a letter to the company on behalf of a non-binary flight attendant and flight attendant instructor, Justin Wetherell, who has worked with the company for seven years.

The ACLU argues Alaska Airlines' uniform policy violates the Washington Law Against Discrimination and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to a letter from the union. Read more

A Port Angeles woman is showing her strength against the odds and helping to raise others up as she takes on a big challenge this weekend.

Dana Lawson is living with cancer, is an above-the-knee amputee and a survivor of domestic violence, but she isn't letting any of that stop her from doing what she loves to do.

On June 6, Lawson will compete in the North Olympic Discovery Marathon -- on crutches -- to raise awareness for other domestic violence survivors. Read more

