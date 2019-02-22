The snow returns

Expect off and on showers and sunbreaks throughout the weekend. Snow levels will be about 500-1,000 feet on Saturday and drop to sea level to 500 feet on Sunday. Snow accumulation near sea level on Sunday should be spotty and around an inch or less.

Washington state unlikely to split

Legislation introduced by two Spokane state representatives to split Washington state into two is unlikely to gain traction, but is "symbolic" of the political rift between both sides of the mountains.

Snowshoeing through the Cascade Mountains

KING 5 meteorologist Ben Dery went on a recent snowshoeing trek up on Mount Rainier and saw how this year's record snowfall has coated the slopes in snow.

Seattle Opera debuts Steve Jobs story

The story of revolutionary tech innovator Steve Jobs will be on display this weekend at McCaw Hall when the Seattle Opera debuts the new show.

Visitors flock to birding festival

The 15th annual Stanwood-Camano Snow Goose and Birding Festival is this weekend in Skagit Valley. About 20,000 birds migrate to the valley each year, including the bright white snow geese that attract hundreds of photographers.