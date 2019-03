March kicks off meteorological spring

It's the first weekend of March and what is known as Meteorological Spring. The full months of March, April and May are considered spring to meteorologists although the Spring Equinox isn’t until March 20. Temperatures will stay in the mid 40s with little change in the upcoming weekend. Check the full forecast here.

Everything you need to know about Paine Field

Paine Field will launch commercial passenger service out of Everett on Monday. Alaska Airlines will operate 18 daily flights and United Airlines will offer six flights to major West Coast cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Portland.

‘Think like an artist’

An Everett middle school teacher will receive a National Arts Education Association Award for her work in teaching kids to "think like an artist." Art and Technology teacher Cynthia Gaub encourages her students to look at things differently to practice creative problem-solving skills.

Life on a nuclear sub

Learn what life is like aboard one of the most powerful weapons on the planet, the U.S. Navy’s Trident submarines. There are 10 Ohio-class nuclear submarines based at Bangor on the Kitsap Peninsula and crews are constantly training to remain ready.

5 books to kick off Women's History Month

Need something to read this weekend? March is Women's History Month and Emily Calkins from the King County Library System has five books to add to your reading list to celebrate.