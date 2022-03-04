5 things to know this weekend

Grants for evidence storage; Inslee signs policing bill; Report on Seattle police and protests; Port of Seattle supply chain pop up; Down syndrome awareness ride.

Eight years ago, Washington had a massive evidence backlog with more than 10,000 untested rape kits sitting on shelves.

The Washington State Legislature recently passed a bill requiring local law enforcement to maintain sexual assault evidence kits for at least 20 years.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that law created a cold storage problem for some smaller police departments. That's where his office stepped in, making over $177,000 in federal grant funding available. Read more

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Thursday rolling back part of the state’s sweeping police reform legislation from last year after law enforcement and key Democratic lawmakers agreed the original bill went too far.

The measure, House Bill 2037, makes clear police can use force to stop people from fleeing temporary investigative detentions, known as Terry stops. Officers said restrictions passed by lawmakers in 2021 had left them unable to do so, meaning potential suspects could simply leave.

Under the bill, police still must use reasonable care, including appropriate de-escalation techniques, and they may not use force during Terry stops when the people being detained are compliant. Inslee said it “upholds the principle of police accountability, de-escalation and the protection of individual liberties." Read more

A review into the Seattle Police Department's actions during summer 2020 protests has concluded the department must rebuild trust with the community, improve communications and modify its use of less-lethal and chemical weapons in a crowd.

Seattle’s Office of Inspector General for Public Safety released its second “Sentinel Event Review” report Monday, which examines the protests and demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police in May 2020.

The OIG review committee is made up of SPD officers and representatives, BIPOC community members as well as analysts who help with the data. Read more

A new partnership will set aside a 49-acre pop-up site at Terminal 46 in downtown Seattle to store agricultural goods until shipping and allocate funding toward reimbursements to cover a portion of trucking or storage costs for growers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday.

The program between the USDA and Northwest Seaport Alliance will offer growers reimbursements between $200 and $400 per container.

The release said, "Congestion-induced impacts to vessel schedules and prioritization of returning containers empty to Asia have significantly raised barriers for exporting agricultural products in containers, resulting in lost markets and disappointed customers." Read more

On Monday, March 21, dubbed World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, Matt Lyman will complete his 321-mile bike ride from Bellingham to Portland in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound.

“It’s 321 for 321 and that means 321 miles on 3.21," Lyman said.

Lyman's seven-year-old daughter Pheobe has Down syndrome, otherwise known as trisomy 21. Read more

Also see: Western Washington forecast