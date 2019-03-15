Three lanes of I-5 NB closed in Tukwila

Three lanes of northbound I-5 near Tukwila will be closed this weekend and next. The three right lanes will be closed from the Interstate 405-State Route 518 interchange to Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The southbound I-405 HOV bypass ramp, Southcenter Boulevard on-ramp, and Interurban Avenue South on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also be closed.

Last weekend of winter

It’s the last weekend of winter and the spring temperatures are on their way. This weekend will be sunny, and some places may even hit 60 degrees Sunday. Read the full forecast here.

Seafood extravaganza in Ocean Shores

State officials have approved a two-day razor clam dig this weekend, which overlaps with the Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival. The event will have a 5K fun run, chowder contest, clamming workshops, live music and a contest for the biggest (and smallest) clam found.

Increased DUI patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is this Sunday and authorities are increasing DUI patrols this weekend. An impaired driver does not mean the person only had too much to drink; marijuana, illegal drugs, prescription drugs and some over-the-counter medications can impair your ability to drive.

Over 1 million acres of land protected as National Heritage Area

Approximately 1.5 million acres of land became one of the Pacific Northwest’s first National Heritage Areas after President Trump signed the bill into law this past week. It created five new national monuments, added 1.3 million acres of new wilderness and listed more public lands priorities.