5 things to know this weekend

Gun waiting period; Latest on woman missing after Mariners game; Western Washington burglaries; Service dogs for child abuse victims; Tiny homes for homeless

Example video title will go here for this video

A bill that would require a 10-day waiting period and gun safety training for anyone buying a firearm passed off the Senate floor on Friday, April 7.

House Bill 1143 would prevent a gun dealer from transferring any firearm until the purchaser or transferee provides proof of completion of a safety training program, passes a background check and waits 10 days.

A bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of guns defined as assault weapons is expected to be debated on the Senate floor on Saturday. Read more

A King County judge found probable cause to keep the man arrested in connection with the disappearance of Leticia Martinez in custody on Friday.

Brett Gitchel, 46, was taken into custody Thursday by Seattle police on the investigation of murder, kidnapping, assault and theft.

On Friday, King County Court found probable cause for attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, first-degree theft and unlawful possession of a firearm to keep Gitchel in custody. Read more

Inme Choi has been cooking at Hosoonyi Korean Restaurant for more than a decade.

Thieves busted through the restaurant's kitchen door around 3:20 Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows them rummaging through the restaurant. They ended up stealing a few electronics, as well as personal and tax information.

Break-ins targeting the Asian community have been happening in at least eight cities along the I-5 corridor from Kent to Bellingham. Read more

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and in King County, a team on the front lines of that work are dedicated to providing victims with safety, healing, and justice.

Alyssa Layne, a forensic interviewer, works side by side with Rivera, a service dog.

"She came to me fully trained at about age two from a wonderful organization called Canine Companions for Independence," said Layne.

Together they cover half of King County. Providing comfort in times that are often chaotic is Rivera's role.

"She's actually trained to sort of alert to changes in people's breathing, like if they become emotionally upset, and their breathing changes. She alerts to that and kind of snuggles in closer to them,” Layne explained. Read more

Retired Port Townsend craftsman Wayne Chimenti continues to practice his trade by teaching building skills and life lessons to teens and young adults.

Chimenti started the nonprofit Community Boat Project 20 years ago. The group works on various projects and focuses, including building boats, but also tiny houses. While he’s proud of what they create, he said the finished results are not why they do it.

"We build things for the community but teach people how to build while we do it, so we’re not product-oriented, the product is the people,” said Chimenti.

He said about 80% of the young adults he serves are from low-income families, so it’s important to teach them skills that will carry over into their day-to-day lives. Read more