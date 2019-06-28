I-5 closures on Ship Canal Bridge
Two lanes of I-5 on the Ship Canal Bridge will be closed this weekend as WSDOT crews conduct repairs. The two right southbound lanes between Northeast 45th Street and Boylston Avenue East will be closed from 3 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday; the two left southbound lanes will be closed Sunday during the same time. The Northeast 45th Street southbound on-ramp will also be closed Saturday.
Partly sunny weekend, chance for Saturday showers
It will be a partly sunny weekend, but there may be a few showers Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 70s both days. Sunday will be the best chance for warm, sunny weather.
Summer reading with Seattle Public Library
Seattle Public Schools got out for summer break this week, but the learning doesn’t need to stop when students leave the classroom. Seattle Public Library’s summer reading program is in full-swing and it’s in its 100th year. Go to any SPL location to pick up a guidebook filled with games, puzzles and other reading activities for kids of all ages.
State law allows fireworks to be set off 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. this weekend ahead of Independence Day. Certain cities and counties follow state law, and some have further restrictions and bans. Check with local authorities before safely lighting that sparkler, or wait to watch these shows on the Fourth of July.
Celebrate Asian cultures at Dragon Fest
Visit Seattle’s Chinatown International District to experience a variety of Asian cultures at Dragon Fest from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m this Saturday. There will be Dragon and Lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, a $3 Food Walk with over 40 restaurants offering an array of international tastes and more. Admission is free.