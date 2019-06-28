I-5 closures on Ship Canal Bridge

Intersate 5 Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle (Credit: KING)

Two lanes of I-5 on the Ship Canal Bridge will be closed this weekend as WSDOT crews conduct repairs. The two right southbound lanes between Northeast 45th Street and Boylston Avenue East will be closed from 3 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday; the two left southbound lanes will be closed Sunday during the same time. The Northeast 45th Street southbound on-ramp will also be closed Saturday.

Partly sunny weekend, chance for Saturday showers

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, a lenticular cloud forms a cap atop Mount Rainier behind cranes that service container ships in Seattle. From airplanes made by Boeing to apples, cherries and wheat grown by farmers, no other state is more dependent on international trade than Washington. As the tariff disputes escalate, small factories are closing and manufacturing behemoths like Boeing are increasingly worried about access to crucial Asian markets that have helped propel the state's booming economy.

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

It will be a partly sunny weekend, but there may be a few showers Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 70s both days. Sunday will be the best chance for warm, sunny weather.

Summer reading with Seattle Public Library

Seattle Public Schools got out for summer break this week, but the learning doesn’t need to stop when students leave the classroom. Seattle Public Library’s summer reading program is in full-swing and it’s in its 100th year. Go to any SPL location to pick up a guidebook filled with games, puzzles and other reading activities for kids of all ages.

Fireworks are here

Boxes of firecrackers are displayed for sale at a store for Chinese New Year celebrations in Beijing Thursday, Feb. 7, 2013. AP Photo/Andy Wong

AP

State law allows fireworks to be set off 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. this weekend ahead of Independence Day. Certain cities and counties follow state law, and some have further restrictions and bans. Check with local authorities before safely lighting that sparkler, or wait to watch these shows on the Fourth of July.

Celebrate Asian cultures at Dragon Fest

Lunar-new-year-dragon

Visit Seattle’s Chinatown International District to experience a variety of Asian cultures at Dragon Fest from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m this Saturday. There will be Dragon and Lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, a $3 Food Walk with over 40 restaurants offering an array of international tastes and more. Admission is free.