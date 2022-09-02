5 things to know this weekend

Washington fire season; Seattle teacher strike update; Teen cyber security; North Cascades fire lookout restored; Benefits of forest bathing.

As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go.

King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.

“We want people to be aware and know what to do in case there is a fire. We promote a ready-set-go type of evacuation protocols. We also want them to be aware of their surroundings and make sure they're careful when they're doing things outside and outdoors, especially with fire,” McCluskey said. Read more

Seattle Public Schools said it is already working on a contingency plan should school become delayed on Sept. 7 -- the first day of school -- due to a teacher strike.

While the union wants higher pay for the lowest paid staff, a bulk of its demands include better support systems for special education and multilingual programs, plus better control over class sizes.



SEA members are voting through the weekend and have until Tuesday, 9 a.m. to submit their vote to authorize a strike. Read more

Homeland Security is partnering with the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force – formed specifically to investigate and prosecute online predators.

Parents often serve as the front line of defense, a job that keeps getting harder.

Guardians are reminded to use parental controls on apps and limit the time young students spend online. When it comes to gaming, they should make sure students never share personal information. Read more

Built in 1965, the North Mountain Lookout towers 4,000 feet above sea level. It was abandoned in the mid-1990s and plans were being considered to tear it down.

But a group of volunteers from the Darrington area decided to save it.

“When I started, I don’t know if I necessarily thought we could save it, I just thought it was worth trying,” said Roselie Rasmussen, a project coordinator with Friends of North Mountain Lookout. Read more

“It’s like adults playing…really slowly…in the forest,” Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said.

Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature.

Forest bathing has been booming over the past couple of months. The sensory immersion experience became more and more popular during the pandemic and the last several sessions have been sold out.

Stein-Ross said it’s an experience that’s most effective if it becomes a regular wellness practice. He compares it to Yoga, meditation and even church. Read more