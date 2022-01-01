5 things to know New Year's Day

New laws go into effect; New COVID testing site; SPS wide-scale COVID testing; UW postpones non-urgent surgeries; Mount Vernon teacher in Rose Bowl parade.

Several new laws are going into effect in Washington state starting on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

From plastic utensils to long term care premiums, to voting rights, here are the changes that will impact Washington residents in the new year: Read more

Starting Monday, the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup will become a drive-through COVID-19 testing site.

Tests are free and no appointment is required, but it could take up to five days to get results, Pierce County said.

An already high level of demand for testing is expected to increase as people return to work and school after the holidays. Read more

Seattle Public Schools has canceled class for Monday, Jan.3 and will instead hold voluntary coronavirus testing.

It comes as King County is seeing a rise in transmission, and the district says it hopes keeping a handle on positivity rates will prevent disruptions to in-person learning -- something some parents say they're concerned about.

While Seattle Public Schools has offered testing at schools for students who have symptoms or may have been exposed, it has not held a wide-scale event like this one before. Families should click here to find locations and register ahead of time. Read more



UW Medicine is postponing elective surgeries and procedures due to rising COVID-19 cases in western Washington, the hospital announced this week.

The postponement is in an effort to protect the hospital's staff and patients, UW Medicine said in a statement.

Elective surgeries and procedures will be postponed through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Read more

They call the Rose Bowl the “granddaddy of them all” because it’s the oldest college football bowl game dating back to 1902.

Mount Vernon High School teacher Ramon Rivera calls it “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Rivera is the band director and mariachi teacher at the high school and was selected from hundreds of band directors across the country to march in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day. Read more

