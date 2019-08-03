UW doctor says Daylight Saving Time hurts health

A UW Medicine sleep doctor said that switching to Daylight Saving Time hurts our health, and advocated for Washington state to move to Standard Time year-round. The risk for stroke, heart attacks and accidents all increase following the switch. Turn clocks one hour forward this Sunday.

Warm weather this weekend

It’s not quite spring yet, but the forecast shows temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday will be dry and partly sunny, and some places might even hit 50 degrees Sunday. Check the full forecast here.

Citizens tried to split King County in the 1990s

The Cedar County Committee tried to split King County in two in the early 1990s because they felt as if the rural areas of the county did not have as much representation as the urban centers. Cedar County would have included Duvall, Carnation, Enumclaw and other rural, eastern parts of King County. Although over 23,000 signatures were submitted to the secretary of state, the movement fizzled out.

Five ways to make an impact

There’s plenty of ways to make an impact; here are five ways you can give back by shopping, playing in the snow, helping kids learn to code and more this weekend.

International cultural festival this weekend

Crossroads Bellevue

If you want to experience and learn more about international cultures, the Crossroads festival is in Bellevue this weekend. There will be music, an international bazaar, food and more. Admission is free.