5 things to know this weekend

Washingtonians will roll their clocks back on Sunday despite approving permanent daylight saving time two years ago.

Now Washington Sen. Patty Murray (D) is bringing the Sunshine Protection Act in front of federal lawmakers alongside Sen. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.). The act would make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time.

“To put it simply, Americans want more sunshine and less depression," said Murray. "That’s why I am proud to be a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 which would extend daylight saving time permanently so Americans can enjoy having sunlight during their most productive hours of the day and never have to worry about changing their clocks again." Read more

Shoreline Community College is hosting the clinic for newly eligible children in the school district between the ages of 5 and 11 -- doing its part to move the community one major step closer to ending the pandemic. The clinic kicks off this weekend.

The clinic will have 2,600 shots available for kids. Currently, all appointments are filled and no walk-ups will be allowed.

Shoreline and many school districts are scheduling 2-hour time slots to make sure there are enough shots to go around for everyone and keep the process flowing smoothly. Read more

Sound Transit and Pierce Transit are reducing service to some stops in the midst of an ongoing driver shortage, according to releases from the companies.

Sound Transit route changes and reductions impact eight bus routes operated by Pierce Transit, serving south King and Pierce counites. Pierce Transit is reducing service on six routes within Pierce County.

The changes will go into effect on Nov. 7 for Pierce Transit and Nov. 8 for Sound Transit. Read more

Staffing shortages at the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) could mean extended road closures, lack of plows, slower response time to crashes and lower speed limits this winter.

WSDOT warned drivers in a Friday release, saying, “These aren’t ordinary times, and this won’t be an ordinary winter on our roads.”

With what’s likely the first of many storms bringing snow to the passes this weekend, drivers should be prepared for the staffing shortages and the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

One question many parents fear the most is coming at an earlier age these days. Should your child be allowed to join social media?

In our wireless world, social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are becoming harder to avoid. But there are ways to do it safely.

"It's like driving a car,” explained Bonnie Irey, a licensed mental health counselor at Anchor Light Therapy Collective in Seattle. “You wouldn't just put your child on the road without teaching them how to stay safe. Kids are just trying to understand their world. And right now, it's time to just have a conversation about 'what social media is.'" Read more

