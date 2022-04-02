5 things to know this weekend

Harrell on Seattle crime; Bremerton council race; Whatcom County water management concerns; Restoring library access in Tacoma; Local Olympian Corinne Stoddard.

Over the last two years, Seattle has seen a steep rise in crime, especially violent crime involving guns.

Mayor Bruce Harrell held a briefing Friday morning with Seattle Police Interim Chief Adrian Diaz, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins and the rest of his executive team to address ways in which the city is tackling what he called the “elevated level of violent crime.”

Illustrating the issue, Harrell shared how the sharp increase in crime that occurred in 2020 continued its steep incline through 2021. Read more

It is the rarest of political do-overs and comes after an admitted error by the Kitsap County Auditor's Office (KCAO).

On Tuesday, Mike Simpson and Anna Mockler will face off again in a strange February election for Bremerton City Council District 6.

The KCAO acknowledged that it mistakenly sent out several dozen ballots to voters in another district last year. After a narrow race in November, a judge called for the election to happen again. Read more

Debris piles stacked up along the streets of Sumas tell the story. Nearly three months after historic November floods, hundreds of people are still out of their homes.

About 450 homes in Sumas -- 75% of all those in the city -- remain unoccupied. The November floods caused $100 million in damage and claimed one life.

All of that is prompting mayors in six northern Whatcom County towns to tell the state they've had enough. Read more

Community organizers in Tacoma's Hilltop and the Eastside communities have been calling for a library to be built in their neighborhoods since the MLK and Swan Creek Libraries were closed in 2011.

“We need this,” explained Linda Oliver, Chairperson of the Hilltop Planning Committee. “It’s not a want, and I want people to understand this: it’s a need.”

The Hilltop Library Planning Committee says since the MLK Library closed in 2011, a large gap was left in the community, and the entire Hilltop has felt it. Read more

Federal Way’s Corinne Stoddard is one of the best female short track speedskaters in the world. She'll make her Olympic debut on Saturday, Feb. 5.

"I was really intense as a child and really competitive and really, really stubborn, and I never liked to lose, and I'm still like that," said Stoddard.

“It's just her attitude, and the way she approaches skating is just incredible,” said Miguel Jose, founder of the National Speedskating Circuit. "She's fearless." Read more

