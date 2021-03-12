5 things to know this weekend

Leavenworth holiday event changes; Wintery precipitation expected Sunday; Ski season delayed; UW universal vaccine; FEMA vaccine unit.

Leavenworth will no longer "flip the switch" on its holiday light displays on Saturdays and Sundays in an attempt to mitigate crowd sizes and increase parking availability in the town.

Instead, the lights will stay on every day of the week through February. Programming at the Gazebo and Festhalle will cut off at 7:30 p.m. on weekends. Read more

The lowlands in north and central Puget Sound could see some “wintery precipitation” Sunday night and Monday morning with snow levels forecasted to drop as low as 500 feet, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The first of two fronts will move in Friday night, and snow levels could drop as low as 1,000 feet over the foothills and the Northwest Interior. Those areas could see a rain/snow mix before it turns to just rain Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the east slopes of the Cascades and Stevens Pass from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected at pass level and above 3,000 feet. Read more

Get those skis and snowboards waxed and ready. After more than a week of delay, one of Washington's ski resorts is preparing for a limited opening this weekend.



Crystal Mountain resort near Mt. Rainier is welcoming season pass holders and youth attending ski and snowboarding lessons on Dec. 4 and 5.



The resort's Ski & Ride School lessons will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Season pass holders will have access to certain slopes starting 2 p.m. They will also have access on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Read more

The Bio-Chemistry department of the University of Washington’s (UW) medical school is busy developing vaccines against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

But the school isn't stopping there. A team is also hard at work on a vaccine that could prevent disease from an entire category of coronaviruses, including those that haven’t even evolved yet.

“The goal is to get a vaccine that no matter what variant comes, you have the defenses and you’re ready,” said Walls. Read more

A FEMA mobile vaccination unit is coming to King County, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

The mobile COVID-19 vaccine site will open on Dec. 20 at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center at 31510 Pete Von Reichbauer Way S. The site will allow public health officials to reach areas of Federal Way and Auburn with lower vaccine access than other places in the county.

"This is an innovative model that will help increase equitable access to vaccination for all Washingtonians,” Inslee said. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.