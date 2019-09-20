NB I-5 closure near Tukwila

Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two right lanes from Klickitat Drive to South 129th Street from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Crews are closing the roadway so they can make emergency repairs. During the closure, crews will chip out concrete and put in new steel plates.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be nice and dry with morning clouds and partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees. A front will move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Look for a wet start to the day, turning to showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Last weekend of summer

It’s the last weekend of summer with the fall equinox coming Monday at 12:50 a.m. During the equinox, the sun’s rays are aimed directly at the equator. However, Seattle doesn’t see exactly 12 hours of sunshine on the equinox, because light bends in the atmosphere, sunrise and sunset are recorded when the middle of the sun rises or drops below the horizon, and nearby mountain ranges interfere with how we view the sun.

Museum Day

Nearly three dozens museums in western Washington will offer free entry on Saturday for national Museum Day. The Seattle Art Museum, Museum of History and Industry, and the Washington State History Museum are among the participating museums

Final weekend of Washington State Fair

It’s the last weekend of the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, and one employee is capping off her 50th year working the event. Darlyne Stewart supervises the cleaning staff at the fair’s food court, and said working at the fair keeps her young.

