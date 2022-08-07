5 things to know this weekend

Weekend roadwork; Teens charged; Deadly plant in Skagit County; Keep distance from seal pups; Rest area survey.

SEATTLE — Roadwork to cause headaches for Seattle drivers this weekend

Travelers heading across Lake Washington and south on Interstate 5 this weekend will need to plan and consider alternative routes.

State Route 520 over Lake Washington will be closed and Revive I-5 work will close Interstate 90 on and off ramps this weekend.

SR 520 will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday. Crews will place 28 bridge girders over the bridge during the closure.

Multiple southbound I-5 lanes will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday as well.

Lane reductions will take place between the southbound I-5 off-ramp to I-90 and S. Forest Street. The eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 will be closed, except for two hours after stadium events.

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Tacoma.

Pierce County prosecutors charged Christopher Anthony P. Felizardo and Jeremiah Anthony Greg Averitt on Friday.

"The recklessness of the shooting out in an area that was well populated put multiple people at risk," said Lisa Wagner, Pierce County deputy prosecuting attorney. Read more

Alongside the potato fields of Skagit County sits a plant so poisonous it can kill a thousand-pound cow in just a couple of hours.

So, imagine what it could do to a child or pet.

Poison hemlock is growing and spreading across Skagit County. Read more

The Sealife Rescue Center in Des Moines is caring for injured and abandoned harbor seals and has a message heading into the hottest weeks of the summer: keep your distance from seal pups.

Sealife Response, Rehab and Rescue's marine wildlife hospital opened in April 2021 in Des Moines. They take in injured harbor seal pups, many of which have been abandoned by their mothers after an encounter with a human.

It's the only hospital dedicated to marine life in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more

When you gotta go, you gotta go. And the state wants to make that experience more enjoyable, at least at roadside rest stops.

Drivers are encouraged to fill out surveys on their recent visits to any of the 47 rest stops along state and federal highways in Washington. The surveys will be collected up until Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Results will be passed on to maintenance crews, engineers, developers and potentially legislators. Read more

Also see: Western Washington forecast