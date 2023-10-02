5 things to know this weekend

Microsoft layoffs; Pollutants removed from Snohomish River; Black experience in PNW; School district data breach; Winter sunsets

SEATTLE — Microsoft announces another round of layoffs impacting Washington workers

Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday. The tech company is eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state.

The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah and Bellevue.

In January, the company said nearly 900 Washington workers would be laid off, however, the most recent cuts bring the total to 1,495 jobs eliminated in the state.

The jobs are expected to be cut beginning in April.

Across the company, at least 10,000 people - 5% of the company's global workforce - will be laid off from Microsoft this year. Read more

Boats maneuvered to where workers lifted the last of nearly 300 creosote-soaked pilings Friday, completing a portion of a broader project to restore salmon in the Snohomish River.

"This is an area we've been partnering with Tulalip [Tribes] for a long time to restore this estuary, up and down from the mouth of the Puget Sound, tributaries to the forest," Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. "If we can put forth a concentrated effort- our agency, Tulalip, Snohomish County, and other property owners- we will actually be able to turn the tide on this watershed, and with that concentrated focus, restore salmon and move on to other watersheds."

The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the 80 100-year-old pilings were soaked in a preservative that leaked out into the water, causing harm to salmon and forage fish and traveling up the food web. Read more

The Black experience is a multi-layered one filled with trauma and resilience but ultimately joy.

In the midst of constant reminders of racism, it's not the focus for Black Americans. As we reflect and celebrate Black History Month, community members shared their stories that remind us how to keep hope alive and why it's so important for the next generation that follows.

“There is something about a group of people who can push forward no matter what,” said Cecily Croskey.

When it comes to Black trauma, some of the words that come up include emotional, fear, suppression, history, family and relentless. Read more

The Edmonds School District (ESD) revealed Friday that sensitive information about students, staff and parents was exposed, more than a week after suspicious activities in its network were detected on Jan. 31.

The district identified information such as names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, date of birth, student identification numbers, financial account information, medical information, and student records as part of the breach, according to its website.

The district said it is in the process of reviewing the data that was impacted and will contact those who were impacted. The district recommends everyone remain vigilant against identity theft or fraud. Read more

There are many factors that can impact the vibrancy of a sunset, and if paired together, the perfect sunset can take place. Many of these factors occur most often in winter, so winter months can be an ideal season to see sunsets.

First, clean air is ideal. Particulates in the air are common in the hot summer months from stagnant air or things like smog or wildfires which make the air dirty. Sunsets with high particulate matter appear more muted and hazy. During the rainy months, rain essentially washes out the dirty air, so that clean and clear air keeps colors vibrant.

Winter temperatures lend themselves to bright sunsets as well. Cold air is usually less humid, and moisture in the air also makes it duller, so the cold winter air is ideal. Read more