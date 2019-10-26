SEATTLE —

For the past few years, the Georgetown Morgue and Bloodworks Northwest have partnered up to do good for the community – and scare the heck out of you too.

The partnership is one made in blood – literally. You donate blood, and you get to skip the line

When you buy a ticket to the Georgetown Morgue on Saturdays, you can skip to the very front of the line if you agree to donate blood. Up to three of your friends can skip with you, and only one of you needs to donate.

Read more

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, and the Drug Enforcement Administration has expanded the list of products accepted to include vaping products.

The DEA announced the expansion in a statement Tuesday. The organization said the decision to accept vaping devices and cartridges was due to concerns raised across the United States over illnesses and deaths caused by vaping, as well as high youth vaping rates.

Drop off locations can be found on takebackday.DEA.gov.

Read more

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has approved another round of razor clam digs on the Washington coast.

The seven-day dig was approved for low tides after marine toxin tests showed clams on the beaches were safe to eat.

"Diggers should come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when the best low tides come after dark."

Read more

Seattle Humane is hosting its first-ever cat convention, Sea-Meow.

The convention is a weekend-long celebration of all things cat. It will feature cat cafes, yoga with cats, vendors, workshops and panels, and a meet-and-greet with the world's most famous cat rapper, Moshow.

The convention will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall.

Read more

Trick-or-treating over the last few years has become a safer activity for kids with food allergies, thanks to the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Launched by Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE), the project aims to create safer Halloween experiences for children, particularly those who suffer from food allergies.

If you want to participate in the project but find yourself too short on time to paint a pumpkin, you can also print out these free signs from FARE to indicate your home has allergy-safe goodies.

Click here to view the map and to add your own home as a participating location.

Read more

Have the '5 things you need to know' delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.