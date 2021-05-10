5 things to know this Tuesday

State COVID-19 vaccination mandate; WSU Nick Rolovich and vaccine; Puyallup Tribe land purchase; Edmonds School District open positions; Storm training facility.

Some Washington state workers chose to get vaccinated Monday to keep their jobs as the deadline to be fully vaccinated is less than two weeks away.

Julie Beavers, who works for the Department of Licensing, is one of 60,000 state employees required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or seek a religious or medical exemption by Oct. 18.

“It made me angry,” said Beavers. “It’s something I didn’t want to do. I wish they did more research on it and everything before they started making everybody do it.”

While most state agencies are allowing employees until Oct. 18 to prove their vaccination status, the Washington State Patrol set a deadline of Tuesday, Oct. 5, and said it expects to know how many employees will be terminated by Wednesday. Read more

Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich once again refused to answer whether he has received a COVID-19 vaccine or is seeking an exemption to the state mandate, which takes effect in two weeks.

When asked at a press conference Monday whether he had gotten the shot, Rolovich replied, "I'm still following the process that's been laid out. I'm going to leave it right there." Read more

The Puyallup Tribe has expanded its portfolio with the purchase of over two acres of land on Tacoma’s Ruston Way waterfront.

The land holds the Ram Restaurant & Brewery, which the Tribe plans on leasing back to the previous owner.

The acquisition adds to the Tribe’s significant presence in Pierce County’s economy. Read more

The Edmonds School District has more than 80 positions empty as of Monday, according to school officials.

"It keeps people up at night, the idea of not having enough bus drivers or food service workers," said district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg.

Bus drivers are the most in-demand, but cafeteria workers, substitute teachers, coaches and classroom assistants are also in short supply. Read more

The Seattle City Council passed an ordinance Monday paving the way for a new Seattle Storm training facility to be built in the city’s Interbay neighborhood.

The legislation amends a previous ordinance that capped indoor sports and recreation uses in Industrial General zones to 10,000 square feet, which is considered too small for indoor sports courts and fields. The amended ordinance passed Monday allows indoor sports and recreational facilities up to 50,000 square feet. Read more

