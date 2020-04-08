5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Washington state primary today; New D.B. Cooper clues; New gym regulations; Top 2 Primary; Public comment open on 737 MAX

Several top-ticket races today's ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. All Congressional seats are up for re-election.

Nineteen candidates are eyeing the position of U.S. representative of District 10 being left vacant by Congressman Denny Heck and Republicans hope to win back the 8th congressional seat after losing it to Democrat Kim Schrier in 2018.

Check your county's website for ballot drop-off locations.

Armed with an electron microscope and a new theory, amateur scientist Tom Kaye has uncovered a new clue in the 49-year-old case of skyjacker DB Cooper.

Kaye examined the ransom bills 12 years ago at the request of the Seattle FBI, but only recently turned his attention to algae that could have been present on the water-soaked money. Tests can determine when the money landed in the water.

New COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee increases the requirement of six feet of distance between gym-goers to 300 square-feet, which is just over 17 feet of space.

The number of people allowed in gyms, fitness facilities and fitness classes will be limited by the size of their space under this guidance, and occupancy in facilities and gyms that are larger than 12,000 square feet will be capped at 25 percent.

The Top 2 Primary in Washington state applies to elections for partisan statewide offices such as governor and partisan county offices, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and the state Legislature.

The two candidates who receive the most votes during the Primary Election qualify for the General Election, regardless of party.

On Monday, The Federal Aviation Administration proposed to require software changes on Boeing 737 Max's flight-control computers and changes to some of the plane's wiring.