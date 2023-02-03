5 things to know this Thursday

Layoffs in Everett; Attacks on social workers; Light rail project delay; Congregation concerns; Ferry route won't resume for years.

Everett Public Schools could cut full-time positions to deal with a looming budget deficit.

During a special meeting this week, school leaders discussed how revenues are not keeping up with expenses. Everett Public Schools is predicting that it will have to possibly cut as many as 142 positions to deal with a nearly $28 million budget deficit next school year.

"Having news like this is unsettling," said Jared Kink, the president of the Everett Education Association, a union with roughly 1,400 members. "It's frustrating." Read more

The assault on a Washington social worker is one of at least 38 incidents since September 2021 where Washington foster youth physically attacked child welfare workers, according to a Feb. 16 report from the Washington State Family and Children’s Ombuds.

The ombuds’ data reveals most of those assaults occurred at hotels, where DCYF has historically housed hundreds of high-needs kids without foster home placements — including the 16-year-old who police said was responsible for the attack on Van Every.

“The majority of these assaults involve youth that are experiencing these unstable placement situations, where their treatment and behavioral needs are not being met,” said Patrick Dowd, the director of the ombuds’ office. “They’re probably angry. They’re probably frustrated – maybe even frightened.” Read more

Those in Pierce County eagerly awaiting light rail access to Seattle will have to wait a little longer.

The start of service for the Tacoma Dome Link Extension, a $3.3 billion project, has been delayed until 2035, Sound Transit announced Monday.

Sound Transit said this is due to the need to thoroughly evaluate additional station options in Fife and an associated station option in the south Federal Way/Milton area. Read more

A recent sermon at Alderwood Community Church focused on the fact that "life isn't easy."

The congregation is living that truth right now.

"We've gone through all kinds of emotions," said Wyatt Martin. "There's been some heartbreak in thinking what it would mean for our congregation to have to move."

Martin grew up in the church. Decades later, he's now its lead pastor and he does not like what he sees coming down the tracks. Read more

The international ferry service connecting Sidney, British Columbia to Anacortes, Washington might not be restored until 2030, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).

WSF attributed the suspended service to a lack of vessels, specifically, Safety of Life at Sea vessels, which have additional features and are certified to sail internationally. WSF estimated the service won't be restored until 2030 but said it will continue to explore other opportunities to restore the service sooner.

“This is difficult news to receive," said Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith. "There are certainly economic impacts for our local business community. At this time, Council and Town staff are turning our attention to the existing ferry terminal lease and the implications associated with this recent announcement.” Read more