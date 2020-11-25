5 things you need to know this Thanksgiving

Don't bring COVID to dinner; Coping ideas for seasonal stress; How long are leftovers safe? Keeping pets safe; Seattle doctor opens $100 tabs around town.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While data shows a concerning surge in cases, Washington health officials say we can reverse the trend by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home as much as possible.

The safest Thanksgiving is celebrated at home, among your own household. Read more

With changes to holiday plans, on top of dealing with the pandemic and seasonal depression, mental health experts want you to pay attention to how you’re coping.

Experts say it's important to maintain healthy habits like a consistent schedule and good nutrition, while getting enough sleep.

Reach out to family, friends or a professional if you need more support. Read more

Food safety experts say if you want your delicious Thanksgiving meal to last, the key is to get food in the fridge within two hours after dinner. Even so, there's a limit for your leftovers.

Turkey is good through Saturday, maybe Sunday. Dishes like mashed potatoes and stuffing should be tossed by Monday morning, before bacteria sets in. Fruits and desserts should hold longer if stored properly.

Don't put food in the fridge hot. If needed, make an ice bath in the sink to cool things down before putting them in the fridge. Read more tips

It's tempting to slip your pets a treat over Thanksgiving, but some foods pose a serious danger to dogs and cats.

A tiny bit of white turkey meat might be fine, but never give your pet dark meat, skin, bones or fatty trimmings. Most side dishes and desserts are also off-limits, although cooked vegetables should be safe. Read details here

A Seattle doctor has been opening $100 tabs at small businesses each Friday during the pandemic, encouraging customers to enjoy an order on her.

Dr. Christine Zapata, who owns Emerald City Spinal Care on Capitol Hill, started sharing about her movement in March.

She thought it might be a short endeavor. But $3,600 later, Zapata has no plans of stopping. Learn more

