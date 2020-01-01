



The new decade is already marked by a new first in Seattle. The Emerald City rang in 2020 without a fireworks show, which hasn't happened in years.

Instead Seattleites saw a spectacular light show at the Space Needle after high winds forced staff to cancel the fireworks display.

The National Weather Service canceled a Wind Advisory before the show Tuesday evening. However, the winds were still too high at the top of the Space Needle for the show to go on. The fireworks show at the Space Needle is threatened if winds are sustained at more than 25 mph or gusts surpass 30-35 mph. Read more

More than a dozen new state laws are now in effect in Washington state.

Among them: the smoking and vaping age is raised to 21 years old. Anyone who sells tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vape products to underage buyers will be penalized.

Seattle and Washington state have both bumped their minimum wages. The state minimum wage increased from $12 per hour to $13.50 per hour. Seattle’s minimum wage increased to $16.39 per hour for companies with more than 500 employees. Read more

As of Wednesday, Washington drivers will no longer take an emissions test to renew their registration. The emissions program is ending based on a plan passed in the state Legislature in 2005. Officials stress this will not hinder Washington’s fight against climate change. Read more

After a 35-year career as a Tacoma police officer, Loretta Cool turned in her badge Tuesday. Cool was the first woman of color hired to be an officer, the first female to be assigned a K-9 partner, and the first female SWAT entry team member. Since she held high-profile positions, Cool likes to think she inspired other women to pursue law enforcement careers. Read more

First & Pike News closed up shop for the last time Tuesday, after being a fixture at the Pike Place Market entryway for four decades. When it first opened, it was called Read All About It, but in later years the name was changed to First & Pike News. The owner, 79-year-old Lee Lauckhart, decided to close the store because it’s hard to make a profit at a print newsstand in the digital age. Read more