5 things to know this Monday

Police pursuit, safety bills; ATF gun crimes report; PNW spring predictions; New South Park project; WSU wildlife study.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently released its first sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years and Washington lawmakers are working to tackle many of the issues in the current legislative session.

The report shows that from 2017 to 2021, there were more than a million guns reported stolen, with nearly all, 96% stolen from private citizens.

Another key point the report showed is a shorter time between when a gun is purchased legally and when it is recovered from a crime scene. Read more

A bill sponsored by lawmakers from both parties would give police the authority to chase after a suspect whenever the officer has “reasonable suspicion” a crime has been committed.

Longtime state legislator Rep. Roger Goodman, who chairs the House committee that heard two pursuit-related bills Wednesday, said he does not know what, if any, police pursuit legislation will pass during the 2023 session.

“The data’s being disputed and that’s really making it difficult for us to decide which way to go,” Goodman said.

Under a 2021 law, pursuits can only happen when an officer has evidence of a violent or sexual crime or a case of someone driving under the influence. Read more

While Punxsutawney Phil thinks there will be longer 2023 winter, scientists are drawing their own conclusions. The Climate Prediction Center releases outlooks for the incoming weeks and months and the forecasts through spring have been released.

The outlook for the next 30 days was issued on Jan. 31 and that reveals a trend toward below-normal temperatures for the west coast, including the Pacific Northwest, and above-average precipitation for the northern United States.

The three-month outlook, including February, March and April, predicts below-average temperatures for the Pacific Northwest and average precipitation totals for western Washington. Read more

Seattle’s South Park neighborhood is one step closer to getting a new community recreation area.

This comes after the Seattle Parks Foundation recently received a $250,000 grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, which will go towards final construction documents for the community-led project.

They are renovating the Puma Playfield at Concord Elementary to be used by both students during school and the public when school is not in session. Read more

There is no denying that people in the Pacific Northwest love to get out and hike, and many more are doing that in natural areas these days. But how does that affect wildlife?

The COVID-19 shutdown of national parks offered Washington State University researchers a chance to study what happens with the actions of wildlife when humans go away, versus when they are present.

It turns out that even without hunting rifles, humans appear to have a strong influence that sends wildlife heading the other way. Read more