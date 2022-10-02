5 things to know this Monday

Potential Mariners playoff schedule; U-District shooting; 'Move Ahead Washington' impacts; Bolt Creek Fire update; Seahawks beat Lions in high-scoring affair.

Example video title will go here for this video

Now that the Mariners have clinched a long-awaited playoff spot, who might they face in the postseason, and when?

The Mariners will play in the Wild Card Round, but their opponent will be determined over the final few days of the regular season.

Both Wild Card series in this year's new expanded playoff format will be played between Friday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 9, with the higher-seeded team hosting all three games of the series. Read more

Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m.

Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the street.

According to authorities, three 20-year-old men and one 19-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. All victims are expected to recover from their injuries. Read more

Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide.

Starting October 1, children and teens can ride Washington State Ferries vessels for free. The package empowered free fares for passengers 18 and younger on all public transportation. A press release said the package also put $5.4 billion toward "carbon reduction and multimodal expansion," $3 billion toward "maintenance and preservation," and $3 billion toward public transportation.

It also puts funding toward removing barriers to fish passage, funding Washington's portion of an I-5 replacement bridge over the Columbia River and building four new hybrid-electric ferries. Also included is funding for an ultra-high-speed rail and walking and biking infrastructure in a number of western Washington communities. Read more

The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused.

According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,070 acres and is 28% contained. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.

According to authorities, evacuation guidance for this fire is no longer in place for residents in both Snohomish and King counties.

On Sunday, US 2 closed between MP 49 to MP 50 as crews continue to work on the fire. A local signed detour through Skykomish will be posted, according to WSDOT. Read more

It might have been an earlier start than the Seattle Seahawks are used to, but their offense was awake and alert Sunday in a high-scoring win over the Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks scored 48 points, which proved to be just enough as Dan Campbell and the Lions managed to put up 45 points of their own.

Here are four takeaways as the Seahawks improved to 2-2 with a nice win in the Motor City. Read more