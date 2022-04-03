5 things to know this Friday

Seattle public safety concerns; Gas prices increasing; Senate passes hazing bill; Jayapal on Ukrainian refugees; Fundraiser for 3-year-old with cancer.

It is rare for the elected leader of a major U.S. city to acknowledge there is a public safety problem in their borders, but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell declared in an interview this week, "It is unsafe."

On Thursday, Seattle Councilmember Sara Nelson echoed the assessment, who, along with her council colleague Andrew Lewis, agreed to an interview with KING5 on the corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street, where there has been rampant open-air drug dealing, retail theft and assaults.

"I see an intersection of failed policies," said Nelson. Read more

The average gas price in Washington state hit $4.10 as of Wednesday morning, with this being the earliest gas prices have hit $4 per gallon in the state in 10 years.

Drivers across the state and the U.S. have seen prices at the pump continue to rise, especially over the last two weeks as Russia’s economy becomes cut off from much of the world because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The national average on Wednesday, according to AAA, was up to $3.72. Read more

A bill to require hazing education and documentation of incidents for all college clubs and organizations in the state passed unanimously off the Senate floor Thursday morning.

House Bill 1751 now returns to the House where it passed in February.

Bill sponsor Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-Pierce County, expects the bill to be sent to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk next week. Read more

Canada announced Thursday that it is streamlining the process for Ukrainian refugees and that there will be no limit to how many can emigrate.

Officials estimate that at least one million Ukrainians have already left the country – and millions more will certainly follow.

Many of them may eventually find their way to Washington state. Read more

Three-year-old Walter Linklater has a familiar dream. He is a big Disney fan and would love to meet Mickey and his other heroes at Disney World in Florida.

“Especially now that they have Star Wars, he’s a nut for Star Wars,” said his grandmother Elisa Fleming.

A good cast of characters keeps Walter distracted from the onslaught of cancer treatments he faces at Seattle Children's Hospital. Read more

