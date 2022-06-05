5 things to know this Friday

Hanford funding cuts; Missing Indigenous people; Seattle police hiring incentives; Everett traffic safety; Hospital patients recovering at home.

This week, Washington leaders raised concerns about the White House's proposed budgetary allocation for the Hanford nuclear site cleanup.

In a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday, Senator Patty Murray questioned U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the department's reasoning for the allocations.

The allocation in the president's proposed budget was $2.52 billion for the fiscal year 2023, which is less than the 2022 Congressional appropriation of $2.69 billion and under the fiscal year 2023 compliant request amount of $3.35 billion.

Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson said this isn't a partisan issue. Rather, cleanup has been underfunded by both parties for years. Read more

Advocates say many Native American women – in an effort to combat the plague of missing people in their communities – often put together a safety system to protect themselves. It’s called “the plan.”

Native American women in Washington state are four times more likely to go missing compared to white women, according to the Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB). Research from the SIHB reveals the city of Seattle and Washington rank among the highest in the nation for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

In Abigail Echo-Hawk’s home, everyone in the family knows about “the plan.” Read more

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell seemed to warm to a proposal to offer big incentives or pay for moving expenses for new police recruits.

At a Thursday appearance, Harrell said it was an "outstanding proposal" from Seattle Councilmember Sara Nelson to offer a resolution to open the door for thousands of dollars in incentives. The other ordinance, from Councilmember Lisa Herbold, would pay for moving expenses for new recruits.

"It's exactly what the voters want," said Seattle Chamber President Rachel Smith on Thursday. Smith backed the proposal. Read more

Everett city leaders are working on ways to save lives on city streets as pedestrian deaths continue to rise.

This week, Everett City Council came to an agreement with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission to help pay for overtime for police officers to increase traffic safety emphasis patrols.

"We also need to do everything in our power to ensure that drivers are safe, that they are paying attention, and I think that that's what this will help us do," said Mayor Cassie Franklin. Read more

Doctors' house calls are making a comeback thanks to technology and high demand for hospital bed space.

Olympia’s Tom Tischer was admitted to Providence St. Peter hospital last week for pneumonia, cellulitis, and sepsis. On Tuesday, he was sent home but remained a patient of the hospital.

He gets daily visits with a doctor on a computer tablet, and nurses come to his home to check his vitals and administer medications two to three times a day. Read more