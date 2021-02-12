5 things to know this Friday

Top pick for next Tacoma police chief; Snohomish County tax proposal; Is Pioneer Square safe?; Task force on missing Indigenous people; Post-divorce philanthropy.

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has chosen Avery Moore as the top finalist for the next chief of the Tacoma Police Department.

Moore is currently the assistant chief of police for the Investigations Bureau of the Dallas Police Department in Texas.

The Tacoma City Council will meet on Dec. 7 to decide whether to confirm Moore to the position. Read more

Snohomish County is considering a sales tax hike to fund affordable housing. But opponents of the hike say it should be up for a vote.

A county spokesperson said the money would raise $117 million over the next five years to build 300 new units of affordable housing.

Snohomish County has the highest sales tax in Washington at 10.5%. Read more

Seattle police data shows crime increasing in the Pioneer Square neighborhood throughout 2021.

However, Pioneer Square regulars are mixed on whether the area actually needs more policing. Read more

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson opened the first meeting of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force Thursday morning, beginning a day worth of remarks from survivors, family members and community members who say they want to see action and justice.

Lawmakers created the task force to organize a statewide response to the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have gone missing, been murdered or experienced domestic violence. Read more





Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates say they will still work with the Giving Pledge, the campaign they co-founded with Warren Buffett in 2010 to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth through philanthropy.

But following their divorce earlier this year, the two will do it separately and in their own ways. Read more

