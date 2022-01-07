5 things to know this Fourth of July weekend

10 best fireworks displays; I-5 construction this weekend; Illegal firework reporting; Pierce County Sheriff posts bail; 94-year-old skydives.

Example video title will go here for this video

The past two years made it hard to go out with family and friends and celebrate important holidays, but with COVID-19 restrictions getting looser, the Fourth of July traditions are back in.

Here are 10 of the best Independence Day events taking place in western Washington. Read more

People looking to travel to Seattle over the holiday weekend should expect significant delays on Interstate 5.

Transportation crews are planning lane reductions along southbound I-5 between I-90 and Spokane Street in Seattle. During the lane reductions, crews will be replacing 35 expansion joints that are “road-worn and ready to retire.”

Work on I-5 will have a delayed start on Friday night in order to allow people heading out of town a smoother experience, according to WSDOT. Construction is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, and will last through the weekend, with lanes reopening at 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 4. Read more

There are an average of 2,500 calls to South Sound 911 on a typical day. On July 4, however, call volumes more than double.

"We get so many calls on the Fourth of July and, really, we want to keep those lines clear - our 911 call lines clear - for emergencies," said Jessica Kulaas, an education coordinator for South Sound 911.

South Sound 911 launched an online reporting system for fireworks complaints. Complaints may be reported online July 1 through July 5 at 6 a.m. in the following police jurisdictions: Fife, Milton, Orting, Roy, Ruston, Sumner, Tacoma, and University Place. Read more

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was ordered to post $100,000 bail after Kitsap County Judge Jefferey Jahns determined he violated the condition of release in connection to two criminal charges.

During a hearing Friday, Jahns said the court did not trust Troyer to adhere to the condition of release in the future. He also said he has concerns for the safety of Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier suing Troyer and Pierce County over a confrontation in January 2021.

The state Attorney General's office filed the motion to revoke Troyer's condition of release in June, during which time it was argued the sheriff did not keep his distance from Altheimer. Read more

At Skydive Snohomish, on a bluebird day, a birthday celebration took off.

For many, the nerves start early but for one skydiver, the excitement was building.

“I’ve wanted to do this for 7 years,” said Beverly Witte, 94-year-old and a Cogir Senior Living resident in Queen Anne.



Witte has done many things in her life, including spending 50 years as an employee of The Burke Museum. She worked for more than 20 years as a fossil preparer. She’s discovered remains of a Dinictis cat-like creature in South Dakota that was 35 million years old but she has never jumped out of a plane. Read more