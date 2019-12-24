Merry Christmas, Seattle Seahawks fans: Beast Mode is back in Seattle. Marshawn Lynch signed a new contract with the team on Monday, good for the remainder of this season.

Lynch said he had 'unfinished business' in Seattle, referencing another Super Bowl run. Coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN he was "fired up" for Lynch to be back.

The Seahawks also signed former running back Robert Turbin, while the injured C.J. Prosise announced his surgery was a success. Read more

The minimum wage is going up in Seattle and statewide on January 1. The state minimum wage will increase from $12 per hour to $13.50 per hour.

Seattle’s minimum wage will increase to $16.39 per hour for companies with more than 500 employees and $15.75 per hour for smaller companies.

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009, but the House recently voted to increase it to $15 by 2025. Read more

Dennis Muilenburg is out as Boeing's CEO.

While the company is calling it a resignation, The New York Times reports Muilenburg was fired. This comes after two 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people, and the worldwide grounding of the fleet.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO until Chairman David Calhoun becomes the permanent CEO on Jan. 13. Read more

A swarm of earthquakes struck off the coast of Vancouver Island this week. At least five significant quakes were recorded off shore from Port Hardy, British Columbia, including two 6.0 magnitude quakes on Monday.

There was no tsunami threat for the Washington coast and the quakes were not widely felt, if at all, due to their location in the Pacific Ocean.

The quakes do serve as a reminder of the frequent seismic activity in the Northwest. For more information on being prepared, text the word "Kit" to 206-448-4545. Read more

The Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) said December car-tab renewal notices were sent to vehicle owners 5-6 weeks late due to new tax measure I-976.

A DOL spokesperson said, "We didn't want to send out incorrect fee amounts to people. We didn't want to cause confusion."

The Washington State Patrol said troopers have been briefed on the licensing delay and they will use appropriate discretion with outdated tabs. Read more

