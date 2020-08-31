5 things you need to know this Monday

JBLM soldiers fighting California wildfires; Riot Kitchen workers arrested; WSDOT freeway projects; Hurricane Laura aid; Outdoor dining at Pike Place Market

On Sunday, active military men and women at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma received last-minute training on base before heading to the frontlines to fight wildfires in Northern California.

200 U.S. Army soldiers are expected to ship out today to help fight the wildfires.

If you’ve always wondered why the divided highway that is SR 167 just seems to end in Puyallup, and why SR 509 fades away into 188th at the south end of Sea-Tac International Airport, you will only have to wait until 2028 until you can finally drive on the vision transportation planners had some 60 years ago for the Seattle-Tacoma metro area.

WSDOT is now working on these "mystery" projects. The future roads will be tolled and the total cost of construction is estimated at $2 billion.

Several members of the Seattle group "Riot Kitchen" were arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week by police and federal agents, and the group claims they did nothing to warrant the attention from law enforcement.

Kenosha officers claimed the group was filling multiple fuel cans for their van, and police believed the group was preparing for "criminal activity related to recent unrest."

The group was formed at the height of Seattle protests during CHOP with a mission of feeding protesters.

A Seattle couple is headling to Lake Charles, Louisiana to help people impacted by Hurricane Laura who can’t get back into their homes because of damage.

They’re taking water, tarps, baby wipes, and other hygiene items to the hurricane-stricken area. They figure when they leave Tuesday their car will be packed but they set-up a page on an online site to make a difference in other ways.

Despite celebrating 113 years this month, Seattle's famous Pike Place Market is showing it can still reinvent itself.

For the first time, one of the nation's oldest public markets is allowing restaurants to use the brick and cobblestone streets to create a unique outdoor dining experience. This is all in an effort to provide customers with safer options for dining and allow for social distancing during the pandemic.

Also see: Seattle local forecast