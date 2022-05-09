5 things to know this Labor Day

Mutiny Bay plane crash; New details in shooting death of Orting man; Labor strife in local schools; Over 20 stabbed in Canada; Kent mothers continue providing lunch.

One person is dead and nine others are unaccounted for after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton Municipal Airport. The plane crashed in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle and about halfway between Friday Harbor and Renton.

Officials said nine adults and one child were aboard the aircraft. The body of one person was recovered from the crash, USCG Pacific Northwest Public Affairs confirmed. It is not known if the one confirmed death was the child or an adult.

The other missing nine people that were onboard are presumed dead, according to South Whidbey Fire. The search is now a recovery effort. No other bodies have been recovered as of Monday morning.

There's no known cause of the crash at this time, but witnesses described it quickly descending into the water, according to South Whidbey Fire. Read more

New details have emerged in the death of a 51-year-old Orting man who was killed last week.

Sources tell KING 5 that the man who was killed is the ex-fiancé of the mother of one of the teenagers arrested in connection with the incident. The community recently searched for that teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier in the week. He is now being held at the Pierce County Juvenile Detention Center. Read more

Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads.

Seattle Public Schools

A crucial vote could impact thousands of families in the state's largest school district as the union representing educators at Seattle Public Schools (SPS) votes to authorize a potential strike. Seattle Education Association (SEA) members have until Tuesday to submit their vote.

In a letter addressed to parents Friday evening, SPS said it is already preparing, should school become delayed on Sept. 7 — the first day of school — due to a teacher strike. Read more

A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and another town nearby in Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched across the expansive province for two suspects.

The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP in Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn't provide a motive. Read more

For the first time since the teacher strike began, the Kent School District (KSD) said it would start offering free meals for students on Wednesday if the strike lasts that long. Up until now, two mothers have been organizing free meal services for kids.

“Finally,” said a relieved Jennifer Liggett Giampapa, after she heard the news from KSD. "We're excited that the district is doing this and hopes that we can actually partner with them to continue to serve more students."

Giampapa and fellow KSD mother Meg Heron were featured on KING 5 on last week when they started their own free lunch program for students because the district didn't have any plans in place at the time to serve meals. Read more