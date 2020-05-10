5 things you need to know this Monday

Trump's COVID-19 treatment; Sex-ed bill on November ballot; Seahawks 4-0; Easing restrictions on Canada travel; Snohomish farm's drive-thru haunt for Halloween.

President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation Sunday evening before briefly leaving the hospital to greet cheering supporters from his motorcade, a surprising move that suggested that his health — and his understanding of the coronavirus — may be improving.

Hours earlier, the president's medical team confirmed that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days. But they also said he could be discharged as early as Monday. Read more

Ballots will soon arrive in mailboxes around Washington and one controversial issue voters will decide on is Referendum 90. The bill would mandate every public school to provide "age-appropriate" sex education for every grade by the 2022-23 school year.

Supporters say in the younger grades it can help kids understand how to build healthy relationships and friendships. But some who are opposed to R-90 say the mandate goes too far. Read more

Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks improved to 4-0 with a 31-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Seahawks have started 4-0 one time previously in franchise history, in 2013 when they won their only Super Bowl. Read more

Siblings, grandparents and adult children of Canadians and permanent residents are among those who will soon be exempt from COVID-19 border restrictions in Canada.

The expansion of who can enter Canada comes after increasing public pressure on the government to show more compassion to families who are separated. Read more

Keith Stocker, the owner of Stocker Farms in Snohomish, has been in the business of Halloween for over 20 years. But 2020 threw a curve ball at their most profitable season, forcing them to get creative.

With social distancing in mind, the team at Stocker Farms decided on a unique idea. They turned a portion of their 70-acre farm into a drive-thru haunt. Read more

